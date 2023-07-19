FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You might pay more for your kid’s lunch this upcoming school year.

For the third year in a row, Fayetteville Public Schools is raising the price of student lunches by $0.10.

“We’re required by the federal government regulations to raise milk prices to a certain percentage,” said the Fayetteville Public Schools Child Nutrition Director, Amy Jefferson.

Jefferson said the government recommended the district raise the cost of lunches by $0.30 to cover milk inflation, but instead Fayetteville chose to go up $0.10.

Though Jefferson doesn’t think the increase will push more people to qualify for free or reduced lunches, she said it may encourage more families to apply. She said qualifying is based on family’s income levels.

“The income threshold has gone up, so a family of five making under $65,009 a year would qualify for reduced lunches,” said Jefferson.

Charles Warren is the Chief Financial Officer for Fort Smith Public Schools. Jefferson and Warren are urging parents to fill out the application and see if their family qualifies for free and reduced lunches.

Right now, Warren said the district’s Child Nutrition Program is running in a deficit.

“Just like you are seeing the prices go up when you’re going to the grocery store when you’re buying milk and bread, said Warren. “Well, milk and bread costs have been going up for us in the school district as well. We’re also experiencing high than usual labor cost increases.”

As a way to pay for nutrition workers raises and higher food costs, Warren said they’re raising the price of school lunches by $0.25 for families not on the free and reduced lunch programs.

Warren said 70% Fort Smith families qualify for free and reduced lunches. If your family is right above the threshold and struggling to afford the meals, Warren said to reach out to the district for help.

“The goal is to try to keep this as minimal impact to our parents and students as much as possible,” said Warren.

Warren said breakfast will continue to be free for all Fort Smith students.