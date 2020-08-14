Local doctor discusses Healthy School Guide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents now have a new guide to make sure their kids are ready to return to school.

The state announced the Healthy School Guide yesterday.

The idea is to bring together all of the information for families preparing for school during the pandemic.

It includes advice about when kids should use a sick day and how to go about using the school bus.

It also has advice on how to make sure kids have everything they need when they are at school.

“We often lose jackets or we often leave behind books and things like that, so just having some extra supplies in their backpack might be useful,” said Ivy Pfeffer, ADE Dept. Commissioner, Division of elementary and secondary education.

The guide is available online.