Local doctor encourages monoclonal antibody treatment against COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local doctor says monoclonal antibodies are our best bet against any already-diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Michael Bolding with Washington Regional said if you have gotten the virus, the treatments can potentially play a part in keeping you out of the hospital. The antibodies are helpful for people who, vaccinated or not, contract COVID-19 while having high-risk factors like obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

“There are other treatments that have been talked about that I think we’re all just learning the science and we’re all just trying to do the best we can with the information we have,” Dr. Bolding said. “But, as of today, that is the most proven method if you contract Covid.”

Dr. Bolding said if you are considering getting this treatment, time is of the essence and you must do it within ten days of experiencing symptoms.

He encourages you to discuss monoclonal antibodies with your doctor who can guide you in the right direction if this is the best option for you.