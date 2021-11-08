Local doctor gives mask recommendation as more kids get vaccinated

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As more kids become eligible for vaccines, a local health professional is urging people under 18 to continue wearing masks for the time being.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said we still have thousands of people in the state with COVID-19. As of Monday, November 8, that case count is more than 4,200.

Dr. Dillaha said there is still a high case count among kinds in schools, but as we have seen the last several weeks, school districts are doing away with mask mandates. None of the major school districts in our region have the requirement anymore. For these reasons, Dr. Dillaha said a high vaccination rate among this group is crucial, but until that happens, masking is just as important.

“Until we have high vaccination rates in that 5-11 or 12-18 group- we’re not there yet- those layers of protection are going to be really important,” she said.

Dr. Dillaha adds that getting that vaccine rate up — and masking up in the meantime — is especially crucial as we look ahead to the holidays coming up.

For a list of vaccine clinics near you, click here.

