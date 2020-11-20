Local doctor upset with governor’s COVID-19 healthcare guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville doctor weighs in on Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s new healthcare guidelines.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Patterson said a lot of frontline healthcare workers are having to quarantine (400 at UAMS alone).

Essential healthcare workers may be PCR tested five to seven days after exposure, and if it comes back negative, they can go back to work with enhanced precautions.

If a hospital is desperate for workers, which hasn’t happened, then COVID-infected workers can return only if they’re working with infected patients.

Dr. Stephen Hennigan said he is angry at the Governor’s response to the pandemic and suggests the state offers hazard pay to healthcare workers.