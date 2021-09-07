Local doctor warns of potential ‘twindemic’ this flu season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Health experts are warning of a potential ‘twindemic’ this flu season.

Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health credits last years numbers being lower to most people following COVID-19 precautions, but he said there is now some concern for this flu season as some start to relax on safety guidelines.

Dr. Tumlison said while many are still choosing to mask up right now, without mask mandates in every school, we could see a more significant spread of the flu this year compared to last.

This could be especially bad news for hospitals.

“Lots of people go to the hospital with Covid and then a bunch more people have to go to the hospital with the flu and that will overly burden the hospital and they won’t be able to deal with it very well,” Dr. Tumlison said.

Dr. Tumlison said in addition to all the COVID-19 safety precautions we can follow, vaccines are also key. He encourages you to get the shot once the flu vaccine becomes available within the next several weeks.