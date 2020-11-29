Local doctor weighs in on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2 are sorted at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium in an undated still image from video. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As Arkansas leaders prepare for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, health professionals are urging you to consider the pros of this vaccine once it becomes available to the public.

Dr. Gary Berner, Chief Medical Officer of Community Clinic, said this vaccine will be very similar to vaccines for other common illnesses, like the flu.

He said some people are concerned about getting it since it is expected to be ready within less than a year of the virus reaching the U.S.

However, the reason it has been produced so quickly is because the science and technology behind it was actually fairly simple.

“That safety of it makes it very reassuring to me that they didn’t have to go out and recreate the wheel but they used the type technology we’ve used for other vaccines and were able to then apply that to coronavirus,” he said.

He said so far the only side effects he has seen come from the vaccines are similar to those you get from a flu shot-like brief soreness and muscle aches.

Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, Dr. Jose Romero, said the vaccines will be sent to the states once they are approved by the FDA, but, they won’t be available to the public until the end of spring or beginning of summer 2021.