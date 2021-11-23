Local doctors recommend vaccines for pregnant women

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Secretary of Health emphasizes the need for pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Jose Romero and a local OB-GYN said vaccines are crucial for pregnant women or women planning to become pregnant, because they can create immunity for them as well as the baby and prevent serious disease during the pregnancy.

“We know that women who get Covid during pregnancy have more severe cases of the disease and it can affect the outcome of the pregnancy,” said Dr. Romero.

Dr. Mark Fowler has seen that firsthand. He’s an OB-GYN at Baptist Health Fort Smith.

“I sadly have seen several moms get Covid during pregnancy,” said Dr. Fowler. “Not only is it possible for mom to transmit Covid to the baby, which could result in a lengthy stay in the NICU, but there’s risk for pre-term birth, for low-birth weight, pre-term labor.”

Dr. Fowler said there is really no point in any woman’s pregnancy where he would not recommend the shot.

Dr. Fowler also stresses the importance of getting the shot now if you can- ahead of the holidays- especially as cases are slowly rising.