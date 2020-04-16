Local economies depend on you spending your stimulus check

For every dollar spent locally, it circulates about seven times, making it worth seven dollars before it leaves the community.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Now that stimulus checks are starting to hit bank accounts, you might be tempted to hold on to it.

But, that money is vital in helping your local economy survive the pandemic.

Steve Cox with the Rogers Lowell Chamber of Commerce said while there’s no wrong way to spend it, the money helps local businesses more than you think.

He said for every dollar spent locally, it circulates about seven times, making it worth seven dollars before it leaves the community.

“So if you take the Northwest Arkansas population, you have 1,200 dollars for each, multiply that by seven, that becomes quite a large sum of money that can really help our economy,” he said.

If your business is struggling, Cox urges you to reach out to your local chamber of commerce for help.

The Rogers Lowell chamber has connected more than 2,000 of its members with resources to help keep bussiness afloat.