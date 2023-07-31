FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Big changes are in store for educators starting Tuesday as the LEARNS Act takes effect.

One of the goals of the LEARNS Act is to increase higher literacy standards for elementary students.

ESL teacher at Owl Creek, Olivia Murphy, says she thinks some teachers might have some anxiety about the changes. But for her classroom, she has high hopes for what’s to come.

“New beginnings are always exciting. Unknown things can cause some apprehension. I’m hopeful that this year will go well. And we’ll be able to reach kids to a higher degree,” said Murphy.

Farmington Middle School assistant principal Tracy Sutton believes his teachers can face any changes.

“I was very fortunate in my building. My teachers are all about our kids. And so for us, I don’t see it changing. I think our kids, our students, are very lucky and our teachers are going to come to school just like always. And we’re going to hit the ground running,” said Sutton.

According to a 2023 Arkansas Department of Education report, approximately nine in ten Arkansas students graduate high school each year. But just three are proficient in reading by the eighth grade.