Local electric companies prepares for severe weather potential

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Severe weather threats in northwest Arkansas could also pose a threat to homes and power lines.

Vice-President of Marketing and Communications at Ozarks Electric, Ashley Harris, said strong winds often result in trees falling on power lines.

Ozarks linemen work all year to trim trees and make sure lines are clear of limbs and debris for this type of weather. However, they are still prepared to respond to damages from the storms, with staff working 24/7.

“We can monitor our grid at all times,” she said. “It gives our system operators real time information so they can address any power outages that occur.”

Harris said no matter your electric company, she encourages you to call yours to help prepare or fix damage after the fact and not try to take matters into your own hands.

While Ozarks is working to avoid this- Harris said there is always a chance of power outages and to be prepared with everything you need just in case.

