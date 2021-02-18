Local electric providers to pause controlled outages

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — OG&E is given the okay to hold off on rolling power outages for now.

Spokesperson David Kimmel tells Fox 24 while the threat of immediate outages is gone, the need for natural gas is still high and supply is limited.

Kimmel saids to stay prepared and conserve energy.

“If you can drop the thermostat by a couple of degrees… You take your house and multiply it by those in your state, then you multiple that state by 14 states. It really adds up,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel says if power needs to be cut again, it will happen very quickly in order to protect the rest of the power grid.

With a limited amount of time to do this, customers might not be notified until after it’s cut.