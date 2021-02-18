Local electric providers to pause controlled outages

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — OG&E is given the okay to hold off on rolling power outages for now.

Spokesperson David Kimmel tells Fox 24 while the threat of immediate outages is gone, the need for natural gas is still high and supply is limited.

Kimmel saids to stay prepared and conserve energy.

“If you can drop the thermostat by a couple of degrees… You take your house and multiply it by those in your state, then you multiple that state by 14 states. It really adds up,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel says if power needs to be cut again, it will happen very quickly in order to protect the rest of the power grid.

With a limited amount of time to do this, customers might not be notified until after it’s cut.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers