Local emergency service agencies switch to new radio system

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local emergency services are making the switch from analog to digital radios this month.

The Arkansas Wireless Information Network, or AWIN, is being installed at police and fire departments around Benton County.

The new system allows for easier communication with other state agencies who are already on the network, which is also encrypted to make it a safer system for first responders.

“It’s very clear and easy to understand and operate. So, it’s been a huge process getting to this point but the end result is a great asset to the county and the cities,” Gentry Fire Chief Vester Cripps said.

The system costs $3.75 million but Benton County was able to borrow $2 million to help pay for the project.

