Local fallen heroes honored in pair of blood drives

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local volunteer organization is kicking off the New Year by cohosting a pair of blood drives in honor of local fallen heroes.

In Pea Ridge, the Northwest Arkansas chapter of Concerns of Police Officers co-hosted the Blue Blood Drive.

Several police and first responders rolled up their sleeves January 3 and officials say, it’s important that they set that example.

“Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the local blood provider to all the hospitals in Northwest Arkansas,” said Blood Drive Consultant Andrea Johnson. “It’s very important that our local law enforcement help spread the word of that, so that people understand where the blood goes in the community in any sort of emergency.”

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and the COPS organization will hold another blood drive January 10 at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville.

That blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play