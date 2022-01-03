Local fallen heroes honored in pair of blood drives

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local volunteer organization is kicking off the New Year by cohosting a pair of blood drives in honor of local fallen heroes.

In Pea Ridge, the Northwest Arkansas chapter of Concerns of Police Officers co-hosted the Blue Blood Drive.

Several police and first responders rolled up their sleeves January 3 and officials say, it’s important that they set that example.

“Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the local blood provider to all the hospitals in Northwest Arkansas,” said Blood Drive Consultant Andrea Johnson. “It’s very important that our local law enforcement help spread the word of that, so that people understand where the blood goes in the community in any sort of emergency.”

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and the COPS organization will hold another blood drive January 10 at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville.

That blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.