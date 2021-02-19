Local families enjoy time in the snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The winter storm has passed, but the snow is still here.

Some families were out to play in the snow.

We spoke to kids and parents who was out sledding at Wilson Park in Fayetteville and asked them how they’ve been spending their snow days.

“I was relieved that it was sunny finally and hoping the temperatures will go down so we can get outside more,” parent Chava Boyett said.

“We’re spending all the time was can outside because Arkansas doesn’t snow very often,” sledder Lily Hamen said.

Temperatures are back on the rise, so it won’t be long before the snow is gone.

