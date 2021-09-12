Local family continues to look for answers to a murder from seven years ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – 7 years ago, on September 12th, Vietnam veteran and Sebastian County Deputy, David Jackson, was murdered and it’s a case that remains to be solved.

“The person who killed him is out in our community right now. They could be standing next to you at the grocery store, pumping gas at the gas pump next to you, and that is just not acceptable,” said Wesley Jackson.

Jackson was in his 60’s when he was found dead in his driveway with gunshot wounds back in 2014.

The Crawford County Sheriffs are treating this case as a homicide; however, it’s come up little information for the family in the last seven years.

“You know that’s hard for us. We live with that pain every day, you know not having him and the case not being resolved,” said Jackson.

“He loved kids, he loved us, he was just an all-around man. He would have taken the shirt off his back if you needed one,” said Kristin Elder.

In an attempt to find answers of their own, the Jacksons are offering $10,000 in exchange for information that could lead to an arrest, and they say they will not rest until the person is found.