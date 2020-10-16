Local festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month virtually

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and a local festival celebrating Hispanic Heritage went virtual this year.

Organizers for the Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Hertiage Festival wanted to keep the celebration alive.

Local artists provided entertainment like dancing and singing outside of Big Box karaoke which was streamed online.

Michelle Smith with the Fayetteville Chamber was one of the hosts. She said just because it can’t be in person doesn’t mean the celebration shouldn’t go on.

“This community of people are such a joyous community and such an important part of the Northwest Arkansas area and their contributions need to be recognized and celebrated,” she said.

Tonight was the 8th year for the festival and thousands of dollars in door prizes were given away.

Smith said to keep the celebrating going there will be a screening of the Disney movie “Coco” at the Walton Arts Center on November 2.