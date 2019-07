CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — A fire chief is retiring after 28 years of serving Benton County residents.

A retirement celebration honoring Centerton Fire Chief Delton Bush is planned for Thursday, July 11 between 1-3 p.m in the Community Room at the Centerton City Hall on North Main Street.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Bush also worked as a fire captain for the Bentonville Fire Department. He was with that department for 18 years.