Local fire department prepares for potential rain, flash flooding

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As we expect more rain and flash flooding overnight, some local fire departments are prepping for potential damage.

Johnson Fire Captain Jose Montano said the police department is prepared to start blocking off roads as soon as the flooding becomes too dangerous. That has already started with Ball Street.

Montano said while it is hard to tell if we will get to this point or not, he encourages people to stay aware of any weather alerts and be sure and evacuate as soon as being advised.

“There’s streets that we normally know that are going to get flooded, so we go out, evaluate those, make sure that they’re not actually getting flooded right now, and if so, we barricade them.”

Montano said if you have to evacuate, you can always come to the Johnson Fire Department to take shelter.

He encourages you- if you live in the area- to keep everything with you that you might potentially need, like your phone, a charger, food and water.