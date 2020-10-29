Local fire departments warn of chimney fires during winter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the temperature begins to drop local fire departments want to make sure you are staying safe while heating your homes.

According to the latest stats, over 250,000 chimney fires happens per year across the country.

Lieutenant Adam Stauber with the Beaver Lake Fire Department said before you start burning wood at home it is vital you get your chimney inspected.

“They’re going to go through and make sure your flu which is the big chimney pipe is put together and make sure there’s no leaks in it. If there’s any gaps in it can get into void spaces like your attic,” he said.

Nothing is more realizing than sitting in front of the fire. That’s why an annual chimney inspection and cleanings are a critical part of home maintenance.