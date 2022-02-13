FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Valentine’s Day 2022 is tomorrow and local florists are feeling the pressure of high demand.

Cindy Stevenson from ZuZu’s Petals says her shop isn’t able to promise specific flowers for customers like they have in the past, but it has not stopped people from ordering.

“A lot of our customers are used to us going beyond the call of duty and finding those flowers for them, specific ones they wanted. This year, you kind of have to take what you can get,” said Cindy Stevenson, owner of ZuZu’s Petals.

Stevenson added that ZuZu’s Petals and gifts will be open on Valentine’s Day, working hard to get orders out on time.