Local food banks need extra support heading into the holidays

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thanksgiving is a little over a week away and local food pantries are doing their best to meet this year’s demand.

It is a holiday that in normal years causes more people to reach out for help but this year the cases of food insecure people have nearly doubled.

Director of Marketing and Communications for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank Julie Damer says there has been a steady increase since March of about 230 new households a month for each pantry.

“Usually we see around 65,000 food-insecure people in Northwest Arkansas and that number has jumped to 100,000 people in recent months,” Damer says.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, volunteering for Thanksgiving will not be possible, however, there are still ways to help.

“The best way to contribute is monetary,” Damer says, “you can go to nwafoodbank.org to click the donate button and that donation stays right here in Northwest Arkansas.”

NWA Food Bank is not the only food bank that is in need of a little extra help.

River Valley Regional Food Bank is one that is also short on supplies and Director Tracy Engles had a special message for local Arkansans who might have the means to help.