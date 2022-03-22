ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2022 Downtown farmer’s market, the Rogers Local Food Market, will open on Saturday, May 7, at Frisco Plaza in Railyard Park.

According to a press release, the market will be open each Saturday, May through October, weather permitting, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The opening day of the market is on May 7.

“We are excited for another season of the farmers market in Frisco Plaza,” said Rogers Mayor Greg Hines. “The market is one of many draws to downtown. We look forward to this year’s market utilizing the well-designed space of Railyard Park and offering quality, locally sourced options to the community.”

The Rogers Local Food Market is committed to improving the viability of small local farms, expanding the sourcing of local ingredients for food crafters, and promoting sustainable and ecologically conscious handmade crafts and art. Product diversity is a priority. The market will feature a variety of local growers, bakers, makers and crafters.

Last summer saw downtown Rogers come alive in spite of the pandemic, and the farmer’s market was a big part of that. This year, as we return to a sense of normal, as people are itching to get outside and be with friends and neighbors, and with new vendors and an incredibly talented and experienced management team, we’re all pretty excited to see how big it will be. More and more people are starting to realize what Rogers has to offer. It’s just a very comfortable and welcoming place, that’s active and vibrant. John McCurdy, Director of Community Development, City of Rogers

According to a release from the city, the location on Walnut St. and 1st St. continues to be a prime location for vendors to benefit from the visibility and foot traffic of being in the heart of downtown. Interested vendors can view market guidelines and apply to participate in the market at rogerslocalfoodmarket.com.

Live music, food tastings, and even children’s programming are all in the plans for this season to continue growing the excitement that the market brings each year. The 2022 market will also accept SNAP benefits.

The City of Rogers Arts and Culture Department has contracted with Rogers Local Food Market and Market Manager Shelly Smith to operate the downtown farmer’s market this year. Shelly brings over a decade of experience as a market manager, farmer and in food-related non-profit programming.

The Rogers Local Food Market web page rogerslocalfoodmarket.com includes charts to know what produce is in season, a map of vendors and ways for non-profits and businesses to partner.