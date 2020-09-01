Local foundation helping with opioid recovery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For a local family, opioid addiction hits close to home, but their non-profit is making sure other families are getting a second chance.

Brittany Adams Kelly lost her older brother to a heroin overdose and to keep his memory alive, Kelly and her family started the Matt Adam’s foundation.

The nonprofit distributes life-saving naloxone kits to law enforcement agencies and to people in need in the community.

Kelly said that in the two years her nonprofit has been active, 60% of the people saved have been since March she said this reiterates the importance of continuing opioid abuse education.

“It’s really important in the community to stay aware of overdoses and how prevalent it is because it can hit everyone, it doesn’t have to be someone who’s wrapped up in addiction,” Kelly said.

Kelly said she is not sure yet if the Matt Adam’s Foundation will qualify for the Governor’s grant, but she said the ability to provide resources and education to fight the opioid crisis is huge for Arkansas.

