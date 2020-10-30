Local free healthcare provider receives grant for diabetes care

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — WelcomeHealth is a northwest Arkansas provider offering free healthcare for qualifying low-income individuals.

The clinic announced Thursday that it received a grant from Direct Relief and the Baxter International Foundation for diabetes care for low-income individuals.

Direct Relief and Baxter International funds will support a program in which WelcomeHealth will use prerecorded virtual sessions from a program that focus on diet, food, exercise and nutrition to educate diabetic patients.

These sessions will be accessible to patients on their own time from their homes. In addition, Patients will be assessed, monitored and counseled by WelcomeHealth providers and volunteers.

“We are very grateful for this support from Direct Relief and Baxter International Foundation which will assist us in our efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of our diabetic patients,” said Marr-Lynn Flory, the clinic’s staff nurse practitioner, “This will be helpful for our low-income patients who face added challenges in managing diabetes.”

WelcomeHealth officials also said that diabetes is the top medical concern the clinic’s patients face.

Below is the financial breakdown for qualifying households.

To learn more about services and qualifying factors, visit WelcomeHealth’s website.