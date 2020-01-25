Local girl honors mother with glass eye design

"My mom's job inspired me to do the flag with the thin blue line," she said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — You hear the old adage, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

That’s exactly what 12-year-old Auryah Williams did when life gave her one less eye and a little extra confidence.

Auryah Williams is a normal kid with an extraordinary feature.

“They told us that her eye was underdeveloped and and it was never going to be like the other one,” said her mother, Niki Williams.

Four surgeries later, Auryah lost her eye and a prosthetic shell was built.

She’s been changing eye designs since she was six weeks old.

This time around, she chose something close to her heart.

“My mom’s job inspired me to do the flag with the thin blue line,” she said.

The thin blue line is a sign of support for her mom who works as a Bentonville police officer.

Auryah said, “You never know when that day could happen that she ends up not coming home.”

“That’s all I ever wanted her to do,” her mother said. “For her to look up to me and to be inspired by me and to be proud of me, and she is.”

This Bentonville 12-year-old is confident and proud of the way she looks.

“All my classmates think it’s awesome that I’m different,” she said.

But, it was a long road getting here.

“When she started school it was rough,” Niki Williams said. “She came home almost every day crying.”

Auryah said, “I was terrified of having this glass eye. I wasn’t proud of it. I was terrified of what people would think about it “

Her mother, questioning where things went wrong.

“How did this happen? What could we have done to change the outcome before birth,” she asked.

But Auryah and her mom are coming out stronger because of it.

“My fourth-grade teacher inspired me to go talk about it and talk about how it’s not right to judge people just because they’re different and that’s it’s good to be different,” Auryah said.

Her mother said, “We saw a transition in Auryah that we had hoped and dreamed and prayed for years, and it finally came. She is a totally different child today.”

Now, this little girl has some words of advice for anyone feeling bullied for the way that they look.

She said, “If you ever feel like you’re being judged, they’re haters and they’re gonna hate on you…a nd there’s nothing wrong with that but it’s not nice but you just need to move on with your day and find better people.”

Auryah’s family had some trouble paying for this last glass eye, so the Northwest Arkansas Community came together to help fund it.