Local girls coding toward empowerment

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas championship is more than just golf.

Walmart and Proctor & Gamble have partnered with the tournament for the second year in a row to empower girls in the field of coding.

On Thursday, teen girls took part in a national program called girls who code, founded by Reshma Saujani.

She’s here from New York to mentor the girls alongside Walmart and P&G.

Jennifer Penate, reporter:

“We’re here at the LPGA talking about girls who code, all about girl empowerment. Joining me now is Reshma Saujani who is with girls who code, Clay Johnson with Walmart and Carissa Bailey with P&G. We’re going talk to them about what this event is all about, Reshma we are going to start with you. you are the founder of girls who code. tell us a little bit about the program.

Reshma Saujani, girls who code founder:

“Girls who code is a movement to close the gender gap in computer science and technology. So at the time, we depend on women to put food on the table, to pay the mortgage, we are seeing this tremendous decline in woman in technology. Less than 20% of the technology workforce is female. Girls who code want to change that. We do that through partnering with incredible companies like Walmart and P&G with our summer immersion programs, so we embed programs in technology companies like Walmart and P&G.”

Carissa Bailey, P&G:

“The girls who code summer immersion program teaches girls going into their junior and senior years of high school computer science programming that they may not otherwise have the opportunity for the education, support and even exposure to get into that type of field.”

Jennifer Penate, reporter:

“Clay, talk about Walmart partnering up with this amazing program.”

Clay Johnson, Walmart:

“I think it might be the first summer immersion program in an area outside of a big metro area here in northwest Arkansas so we’re super excited to see that. We have three more going so we’re involved with girls who code in a big way and continue together.”

Jennifer Penate, reporter:

“If you’re watching at home Dan thinking how can I get my girl involved in this program, what can parents do?”

Reshma Saujani, girls who code founder:

“All of our programs are free … go to girlswhocode.com and signup for one of our summer immersion programs for next year because we’re just building, building, building, in northwest Arkansas.”