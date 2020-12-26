Local goat-rental service hosts animal playdate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It may be the season of giving, but kids were more than happy to spend some time with greedy goats Saturday.

The Fayetteville goat-rental service hosted a pets and treats playdate the afternoon of December 26, where people came to pet and brush the animals.

Greedy goats owner Jason Estes says the event’s an awesome time during an otherwise bleatin’-bad year.

“I’m ecstatic. The day after Christmas, I really didn’t expect too much interest. But I like for people to come out and see our animals. It’s a lot of fun for us, and it keeps them happy. They like the human interaction,” Estes said.

Estes says Greedy Goats will host another playdate sometime in the next year.

