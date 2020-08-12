Local group advocating to declare racism a public health crisis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over the past several months, racism has been a big talker across the country. A local group is stepping up to do something about it.

The Fayetteville African American Advisory Council wants to declare racism a public health crisis in the city. It’s calling on Mayor Lioneld Jordan, the Fayetteville City Council, the Fayetteville Police Department, and the Fayetteville Board of Health to get involved.







Chairman of the African American Advisory Council, D’Andre Jones said studies show several examples in which being Black can be detrimental for health; citing research that shows Black women are four times more likely to die of pregnancy related complications than White women and Black men are more than twice as likely to be killed by police than White men.

He also said Black people have a lower life expectancy of about four years.

Jones said the main goal of the declaration is to start a difficult, yet necessary conversation.

“It begins with understanding and awareness which will hopefully lead to understanding,” Jones said. “We believe that understanding will lead to empathy and then that empathy would absolutely lead to change.”

Jones said the feedback about the resolution has been positive overall, but he said it’s open to criticism.

“We do live in an environment, and not just in Northwest Arkansas, where there will be push back because there is lack of awareness and lack of understanding,” Jones said. “So therefore we always encourage individuals to have an open mind.”

Jones said Milwaukee, Wisconsin was the first city in the United States to declare racism a public health issue. He said Fayetteville would be the second city in the south after Austin, Texas.

The Fayetteville City Council is set to vote on the issue August 18th.