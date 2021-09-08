Local group created to help combat food insecurity

Sandwiches, fruits and vegetables in food box, backpack on old wooden background. Getty Images.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization is working to combat food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas.

The office of Community Health and Research at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is launching a new group called The NWA Food Insecurity Community of Practice.

By partnering with other organizations who will share their skills and experiences with food insecurity, the group will create new strategies to address the problem.

“COVID has been really tough on a lot of people but it’s also shown us that there are opportunities to do things differently and in many cases there are opportunities to do things better,” Assistant Professor Dr. Emily English said. “We’ve seen a lot of success when organizations work together to serve their community members when they work together to share resources.”

Organizations interested in joining the Northwest Arkansas Food Insecurity Community of Practice can submit applications by Oct. 4, 2021, through the website.

For more information or questions, email communityhealth@uams.edu or call or text 501-503-2687.