Local group inspires kids through garden-based education

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local non-profit organization is inspiring healthy living through garden-based education.

Those with Apple Seeds are helping introduce local children to healthier food options. They teach kids cooking courses and implement nutrition knowledge and garden integration.

The group hosts a program called “Growing My Plate”. It’s a six week program that is hosted at Apple Seeds Teaching Kitchen on Old Wire Road in Fayetteville.

“Growing My Plate” is a garden-based program for kids. It’s adapted from “Share Our Strength’s: Cooking Matters for Kids” and is a partnership between Apple Seeds, Cooking Matters and Arkansas Children’s Research Institute, a news release states.

Growing My Plate is supported by United Way of Northwest Arkansas and Kohl’s Cares Foundation. The program began in 2018 and has reached more than 500 students.

Classes are designed for kids who are 8-years-old and older.

The group is training new facilitators. They hosted a training Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Gulley Park in Fayetteville for the new facilitators. They learned how to engage students in a garden and how to teach students how to cook in a group setting. There will be another training during spring 2020.

Mary Thompson, co-executive director for Apple Seeds said, “At the beginning, kids might come in a little bit resistant to vegetables and new foods. At the end of it, they’re running out to the garden harvesting new foods they’ve never tried before and they love every minute of it.”





