Local group of veterans distributes PPE to first responders

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local group of veterans joins forces with the NWA COVID-19 task force to deliver PPE to first responders.

Sheepdog Impact Assistance distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) to both Benton and Washington County Departments of Emergency Management.

The supplies will help protect those on the frontlines still serving the community amid this pandemic.

“Getting this PPE to our smaller departments throughout the county is huge because it allows them to

go on these responses and be safe when they go out,” said Michael Waddle, Benton Co. Emergency Management Director.

Sheepdog and the NWA COVID-19 task force are still looking for PPE donations.