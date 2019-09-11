Local groups run to remember the victims of September 11, 2001

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Wednesday (September 11) marks the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that shocked our nation. A stadium that normally houses thousands of Razorback fans was used to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’re doing a stair climb to memorialize the lives lost on 9/11,” said University of Arkansas army cadet, Lauren Archer.

The University of Arkansas ROTC has hosted a run for the past seven years.

“It’s a really difficult event,” Archer said. “It’s a lot of stairs, about 110 flights of stairs. So it’s really difficult.”

“It wasn’t easy,” said participant, Lweendo Kumalo. “It wasn’t easy at all. And just thinking that we were going full-blown without any gear and they had to battle the heat, and the gear. It’s just insane.”

Hundreds of people participated, including first responders, local fraternities and sororities, and ROTC cadets.

“I’m tired. I’m really tired,” said sophomore cadet, Chloe Greene. “But I’m really motivated. It really motivates me to see people come out here and experience what happened.”

Greene said the run is a learning experience for her.

“I was only a baby when all this happened so I don’t really know all the details besides videos,” Greene said. “So this really just puts it in perspective the commitment these people had.”

Organizers say this year had the largest turn out so far.