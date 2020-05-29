Local health care experts give professional opinions on businesses reopening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local health care experts give their professional opinions on business reopening across the state.

The Northwest Arkansas Council hosted a return to work webinar today along with experts from UAMS, Mercy Health Clinic, Washington Regional, and Whole Health Institute.

Some of the discussion topics during the event included federal, state, and local resources, employee health and safety, testing, and tips to alleviate the stresses of returning to work.

“The cases here in Northwest Arkansas are rising and we expect that to continue as the economy continues to open back up. And as we move to open businesses, bring back employees, bring back customers, I think it’s incumbent on all of us in our professional and personal capacities to ensure we can do all, do everything we can to make that we do that safely,” said Nelson Peacock, president & CEO of Northwest Arkansas Council.

Peacock said that his organization has put together a resource guide with Dr. Jay Gandy with UAMS to aid businesses in the area with return to work efforts.