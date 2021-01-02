Local health providers prepare for post-holiday COVID-19 testing surge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dozens of people lined up to get tested for COVID-19 at Washington Regional Saturday morning.

Hospitals and clinics have been preparing for a testing surge following the holiday season.

The ADH wants people to consider getting tested if they traveled over the holidays.

Antigen tests are best for people who are showing symptoms and PCR tests are more accurate for those who aren’t symptomatic.

