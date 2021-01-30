Local healthcare workers receive second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

(FILE) RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Healthcare workers gathered Saturday for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Community Pharmacy in Springdale and Medical Arts Pharmacy along with Collier Drug Store administered the vaccines.

The event was held at Central United Methodist Church on Dickson Street.

The second dose vaccines were for those in the 1A category of Arkansas’ vaccine distribution plan.

Collier Pharmacies Service Manager Brenna Neumann said that the effort was a success thanks to critical communication to distribute vaccines.

“So, we’re very proud to have a to date so far. And I think part of it is because a lot of the vaccinators in the county have really worked together, communicated well together,” Neumann said.

Around 609 people were expected to receive the vaccine.

Those who missed the event were scheduled for vaccines at a later time at local clinics.

