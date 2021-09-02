Local high school football games canceled

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two high school football games involving local teams have been canceled on Friday, according to multiple social media posts from the involved schools.

Rogers High School’s game against Stilwell, Oklahoma will not be played on Friday.

According to a tweet from the athletic department, the school is working to add a game for September 17.

Cedarville High School also announced that its non-conference game against Mountainburg High School on Friday has been canceled.

None of the schools’ posts listed reasons for the cancellations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers