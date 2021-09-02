Local high school football games canceled

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two high school football games involving local teams have been canceled on Friday, according to multiple social media posts from the involved schools.

Rogers High School’s game against Stilwell, Oklahoma will not be played on Friday.

According to a tweet from the athletic department, the school is working to add a game for September 17.

Rogers Football vs Stilwell, Ok this Friday has been canceled. We are working to add a game for 9/17. Stay tuned! — Rogers Athletic Dept (@RPS_Athletics) September 2, 2021

Cedarville High School also announced that its non-conference game against Mountainburg High School on Friday has been canceled.

None of the schools’ posts listed reasons for the cancellations.