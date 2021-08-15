Local high school grad getting ahead early, started her own cleaning business

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — One 2021 high school graduate in Benton County is already getting a head start on her career goals.

Anabelle Schopper just graduated from Decatur High School. She started the Busy Bee Cleaning Service this summer and is amazed at how her business has grown in the past few months.

Her goal for the business was to be her own boss, set her own hours and start making financial gains to help pay for college. The pandemic and the heightened emphasis on cleanliness was a big influence for her in starting a cleaning business.

She said starting a business is intimidating, but she said it feels good to be a role model for other aspiring female entrepreneuers.

“Just start it, and do it,” she said. “See where it takes off and us girls and God will be there helping you out.”

She plans to go to college this year to study business. She said her family has been instrumental in supporting her, especially as she balances starting college.

