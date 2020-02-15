Local historians remember darker history

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Rogers Public Library Community Room was host to a group of multi-racial Fayetteville citizens who embarked on a journey to remember a case of racial terror in Washington County in 1856.

The event was called “Facing Hard History” and was presented by members of the Washington County Community Remembrance Project along with the Equal Justice Initiative.

At the meeting, local historians discussed the methods used to research the case and also discussed a planned project to publicly memorialize the 1856 lynching victims.

The meeting was free and open to all members of the public and provided a good opportunity for citizens to explore their thoughts and feelings regarding this kind of sensitive history.