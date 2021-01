FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KNWA, KFTA) — In a statement, Northwest Arkansas Health Community announced that hospitals in the area are caring for an all-time high of 122 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The previous record was 117.

Many hospitals are bracing for a post-holiday surge in coronavirus cases. The president of Washington Regional, Larry Shackelford, says Northwest Arkansas is fortunate to be one of the regions that is not doubling up on beds due to lack of resources.