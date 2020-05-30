Local hospitals receive donation from Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two local hospitals receive a generous donation from Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas.

This week celebrates “Girls Scouts Gives Back” is an annual tradition in which Girl Scouts donate dozens of cookies back to the community who supports them.

Girl Scouts Diamond’s CEO, Dawn Prasifka, said over 40,000 boxes will be donated across the state.

“This year, of course we elected our healthcare facilities because they are front line for what is happening in our world today,” Prasifka said.

Girl Scouts Diamond will also include thank you cards for healthcare workers. Prasifka said she will personally deliver these boxes to the staff.