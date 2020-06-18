Local immigration attorney explains recent DACA ruling

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.
The court’s 5-4 decision rules that the nearly 700,000 children who were brought to the United States illegally are safe from deportation.
Former President Barack Obama introduced the legislation allowing illegal immigrants without a serious criminal background to register themselves with the government as DACA recipients. This will grant them work or school authorization without fear of being deported.
Springdale Immigration Attorney Aaron Cash said the groundwork is there for a more permanent solution to DACA.
“Most folks that I’ve met were toddlers or younger when they were brought here and so it almost seems like it would be a punishment on something that happened when they were children,” Cash said. “It’s been done by Republican administrations in the past and so it would be nice to see a solution in the future no matter who it comes from.”
Today’s ruling will also allow immigrants to continue applying to the program.