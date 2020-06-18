Local immigration attorney explains recent DACA ruling

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. DACA recipients are assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign, working to get others to vote, even though they cannot cast ballots themselves, and becoming leaders in the Democratic campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer as well as get-out-the-vote organizations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.

The court’s 5-4 decision rules that the nearly 700,000 children who were brought to the United States illegally are safe from deportation.

Former President Barack Obama introduced the legislation allowing illegal immigrants without a serious criminal background to register themselves with the government as DACA recipients. This will grant them work or school authorization without fear of being deported.

Springdale Immigration Attorney Aaron Cash said the groundwork is there for a more permanent solution to DACA.

“Most folks that I’ve met were toddlers or younger when they were brought here and so it almost seems like it would be a punishment on something that happened when they were children,” Cash said. “It’s been done by Republican administrations in the past and so it would be nice to see a solution in the future no matter who it comes from.”

Today’s ruling will also allow immigrants to continue applying to the program.