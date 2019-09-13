Local innovators showcase businesses in a unique way

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — On Friday (September 13), several local startup businesses will come together for a unique event.

The 3rd Annual Startup Crawl matches 12 businesses with local breweries.

Ticket holders will gather at the Fayetteville Downtown Square, meet local entrepreneurs while sampling local craft beer.

Caleb Talley, marketing director for event host, Startup Junkie said it’s a way to celebrate northwest Arkansas’ growing business community.

“Entrepreneurs and startups create more jobs than anybody else,” Talley said. “So because northwest Arkansas is growing, at such a rate, there’s more talent, more creativity, more innovators.”

Mailena Urso is the owner of one of the stops on the crawl, Big Box Karaoke. She said her business has been in the works for about ten years, starting in Chicago. She said coming to the area was a good choice.

“Fayetteville is kind of known for its funkiness and we wanted to bring something new the area,” Urso said. “It’s such a great community to start new things.”

The Startup Crawl Takes place 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville Square. Click here for tickets and here for a map of the stops.