Local kids exploring Entomology

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Several local kids are working hard to excel their knowledge of entomology — specifically about the lives of butterflies.

Kids between the ages of eight and 12 are learning about butterflies and other pollinators between July 29 and Aug. 2.

They’ve studied about butterfly scales and how to identify various eggs — to name a few.

Participants said they enjoyed science projects using scientific tools.

Kitty Sanders with the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks said participants also played games and learned through hands-on lessons.

She said one of her main goals is to spread awareness about the decline in pollinators.

Sanders said, “I just want them to be more thoughtful about nature and not see something “icky” and step on it. (I want them to) just have an awareness that everything as its place in the cycle of things.

Alex, a participant, said he enjoys seeing the cycle of a butterfly.

Kids who attend will get to take home their very own caterpillar to raise at the end of the event.