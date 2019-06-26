Local Korean War veterans honored in Fayetteville

Sixteen local Korean War veterans have received the Korean Medal of Peace.

They were honored at Shogun Steakhouse Tuesday, June 25.

In observation of the 69th anniversary of the Korean War, the Korean American Federation of Arkansas and the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs have partnered to host several events within the state.

A ceremony for Korean War veterans living across the state will be hosted beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock.

Korean War Veteran Jimmy L. Ballard said, “In 1953, I was in (war). I was operating the broiler down in the engine room. (The) broiler boiled up and it sent me plum across the engine room. I was knocked out… three or four hours… (it) lied me out on the deck. My poor old brother thought I was dead. I’m tough… .”