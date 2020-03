FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local lab is testing for the coronavirus.

According to Chief Communications Officer, Pattie Kushner, Labcorp in Fayetteville made its COVID-19 tests available last week.

The lab is working closely with the CDC, FDA, and others on a swift response to the virus.

The lab is only collecting specimens from doctors whose patients meet current guidelines for testing.

Test results typically take three to four days.