Local law enforcement react to mass shooting in Colorado

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 22: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternate crop) Healthcare workers walk out of a King Sooper’s Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Dozens of police responded to the afternoon shooting in which at least one witness described three people who appeared to be wounded, according to published reports. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images))

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville and Fort Smith police departments posted reactions today on Facebook to the mass shooting in Boulder, Co. on March 22.

“Our hearts ache this morning for all ten victims in Boulder, CO who were killed yesterday in the grocery store shooting,” the Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to every victims’ loved ones”.

Fort Smith Police Department also said on Facebook, “Recent events in Fayetteville, Hot Springs, Springfield, Pine Bluff, Helena-West Helena, and now Boulder, have reminded us, tragically, that we are not alone in our loss.”

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect who opened fire at a crowded Colorado supermarket, killing 10 people.

The Boulder Police Department announced Tuesday that the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, will be charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store.