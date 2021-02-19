State lawmaker reacts to Chyna Carillo’s death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Chyna Carrillo, 24, from Springdale died Thursday after being attacked in New Wilmington.

A local lawmaker reacts on social media to the news of Carillo’s death.

Arkansas State Representative Megan Godfrey posts a reaction on Facebook saying, “There is a lot of heartbreak in Springdale today. We need a hate crimes law that protects all Arkansans, including transgender Arkansans, from hate-motivated violence. And we don’t need laws that permit and embolden discrimination against any Arkansans, including transgender Arkansans. My heart goes out to those grieving the loss of Chyna Carrillo.”

