Local leaders raise awareness for child abuse amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — April marks National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month and local leaders are aiming to raise awareness about the possible impact the coronavirus outbreak and quarantine can have on that.

With schools being closed and children at home, some are worried that the lack of exposure prevents opportunities for help to arrive.

Natalie Tibbs, executive director of the Children’s Safety Center, has noticed a decrease in calls and also notes that one of the most likely reporters of abuse are the teachers who see students every day.

Tibbs says that the community as a whole must take it upon itself to be more vigilant of possible abuse and that teachers in virtual classrooms should ask their students how they are handling these drastic changes.

The Children’s Safety Center is also raising funds for necessary functions by planting and selling pinwheels across Washington County. The community can purchase a pinwheel and put it on display to raise awareness throughout all of April.