Local legislators honor the fallen for Memorial Day

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Remembering and honoring military personnel who died while serving the country on Memorial Day is on the minds of many this Monday, May 31, 2021.

The American federal holiday is observed every year on the last Monday in the month of May.

In Arkansas, many local leaders commemorated the men and women who have made sacrifices to serve the nation.

Our nation has been a shining example of freedom because of the people who wear the uniform.

On this sacred day of remembrance, we reflect on the high cost of freedom, and our defenders who gave their all, so we remain free. We honor and remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for us.

This Memorial Day, I encourage you to think about the word “sacrifice.” What does it mean to you? This past year, we had to sacrifice many aspects of our daily lives. Normal activities we took for granted were certainly upended. But today, I ask you to think about a different kind of sacrifice – the ultimate sacrifice.

Since our founding, brave men and women have left the comfort of their homes to answer their nation’s call and defend her freedom. Time and time again, they have succeeded, and democracy has prevailed. However, in the process of defending the liberties that we all enjoy, there has been a great loss. Countless patriots have laid down their lives so that we may remain free. Remember them.

Remember Corporal William M. Batjer of Benton County, who was killed in action in 1918 during World War I. Remember Jack Williams of Harrison, a recipient of the Medal of Honor for his valor during the Battle of Iwo Jima, in which he saved many lives at the cost of his own. Remember Private First Class James R. Chappelle of Boone County, who was killed as a prisoner of war in Korea in 1951. Remember Sergeant Ethan C. Hardin of Fayetteville, who was killed in action in Logar Province, Afghanistan in 2011. Remember Navy SEAL Thomas A. Ratzlaff of Green Forest and Air Force Tech Sergeant John W. Brown of Siloam Springs, who were killed in 2011 when their military helicopter was shot down. These are just a few examples of the long line of service members who have protected America. Remember all the great men and women across Arkansas and our nation who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The last full measure of devotion given by our service members has afforded us the blessings we have as Americans.

No matter where we find ourselves today, we honor their everlasting memories. We reflect on the meaning of those who gave their lives for our safety and security. And we pray for them and their families.

Though they are heroes, they are also ordinary people. They were fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, and brothers and sisters. And they defended our country at all costs.

We will never be able to repay the debt we owe our fallen service members, but we can honor their lives and uphold the principles they gave their all for. Maybe it’s a small act of service, maybe it’s sharing a story of a fallen hero, or maybe it will simply be taking a few minutes to recite their names – it is up to all of us to pay tribute to them.

They kept America’s promise alive so that we can live free in a land of opportunity.

With eternal gratitude to our fallen – I salute them, our veterans, and every member of the armed forces.

God bless our heroes and the United States of America.

Rep. Steve Womack